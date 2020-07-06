South Africa: Rabie Ridge Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

GAUTENG - All communities serviced by Rabie Ridge police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the swimming pool building opposite the police station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Rabie Ridge police station.

The telephone lines at Rabie Ridge police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Station Commander can be contacted on: 082 572 0809

Relief Commander on: 071 675 6839

Duty Officer on: 082 461 0817