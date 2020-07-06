South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes the Arrest of More Than Hundred (100) Suspects During Joint Operations

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrested of 106 suspects during joint operations that were conducted around the Province during that past week until this morning, Sunday 05 July 2020.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 65, were arrested on various charges including attempted murder, burglary carjacking possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, robbery, Possession of drugs, Possession of illicit cigarettes, Possession of stolen properties, possession of dagga, driving under the influence of liquor, drinking liquor in public, gambling, and prostitution.

These operations comprised members from various Police units including Detectives, Crime Intelligence, Crime Prevention, K9, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police, Task Teams and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), focusing mostly on the hot spot areas such as taxi ranks, malls, liquor outlets and tracing of wanted suspects.

To reflect on few of these successes, the police arrested one of their own in Matlala Policing area when, a 40-year-old police constable and his accomplice aged 37 were arrested for allegedly committing a business robbery at Kanana village. The suspects allegedly robbed two victims of their money at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene but within a short space of time, they were apprehended.

In the Mopani District, a joint operation which comprised members from SAPS Tzaneen, Modjadjiskloof, Maake and Mokwakwaila, Namakgale, Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Lulekani, have arrested 35 suspects aged between 26 and 65 for public drinking, selling liquor without a license and a Tavern closed, possession of illicit cigarettes and illegal gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act and possession of dagga. Fifteen traffic fines were issued including one summons that was issued for failure to display license disk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During these operations, Police recovered the following items:

-12 x firearms, 54 x live ammunition, 01 x rifle, 03 motor vehicles, 16 cell phones, 100 × Cartoons of cigarettes, 08 x 20 packets of Cigarettes, 01x Samsung speaker, 01x DVD player with remote control, 01x plasma TV with remote control. During the process of these operations, 91 x vehicles were searched, 232 people searched, 17 x vehicles tested and 16 x traffic summons issued,

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrate Courts soon.