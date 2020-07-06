South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Amersfoort Police Station

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

MPUMALANGA - All communities serviced by the Amersfoort Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday, 05 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Amersfoort 1912 town hall at Sybrandt van Niekerk Street which is near the police station

To access the station, the community can call 076 459 0120 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Amersfoort Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Tuesday, 08 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Captain Delisile Thwala can also be contacted at 082 370 0930.