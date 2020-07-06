South Africa: Bethelsdorp Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect With Firearm - Port Elizabeth

5 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

EASTERN CAPE - Follow up investigation of an attempted murder case, led to the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect and the recovery of a firearm.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 04 July 2020 at about 13:30, a taxi driver was shot at while he was driving on the Main Road in Qunu in Bethelsdorp. The driver who was alone was not injured and drove to the police station to report the incident. The suspect is known to the complainant and on Sunday, 05 July 2020, Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit members went in search of the suspect.

At about 08:00, the suspect was arrested at his house in Qunu. On searching the residence, a .38 firearm and 6 rounds of ammunition was found. Ownership is yet to be established.

The suspect is detained on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

