South Africa: Police Condemns Incident Where Woman Shot and Killed Allegedly By Boyfriend

5 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

MPUMALANGA - The Police in Mpumalanga have strongly condemned an incident of murder where a woman was killed allegedly by her boyfriend who also turned the gun against himself. This incident is believed to have occurred between Thursday, 02 July 2020 and Saturday, 04 July 2020 at Kwaggafontein.

Police gathered information from a neighbour who said he became worried after he did not see his neighbours for a period of time but the garage door remained open. He then contacted one of his neighbour's family and when they arrived, they made a gruesome discovery where lifeless bodies of a 36-year-old woman as well as that of a 60-year-old man were found inside the house.

The duo was certified dead by medical personnel who attended the scene with police who later opened a case of murder as well as an inquest.

Both bodies had gunshot wounds on their upper bodies and a pistol which belonged to the 60-year-old man was found on his upper body. Nothing seemed to have been taken from the house and no sign of forced entry.

The police in Mpumalanga has called on men to assist government on its quest to eliminate acts of Gender Based Violence and request couples to resolve any impasse amicably as opposed to using violence.

