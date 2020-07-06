Malawi: Diaspora Commends Chakwera for Swift Move Over Malawi Independence Day Cancellation Over COVID-19 Threat

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Diaspora Network, an external wing of one of the parties in Tonse alliance government has commended the President Lazarus Chakwera over his swift move in declaring that the Independence Day celebrations that were scheduled for Monday July 6th at Bingu stadium be cancelled due to growing numbers of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic cases.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the spokesperson of the group Chalo Mvula said President Chakwera should be commended for a decision that will potentially save so many lives.

"We in diaspora, especially in UK and USA we have seen how devastating this virus can be. We have seen mistakes that were made by governments such as in the UK where they took longer before cancelling public gatherings which led to many people getting infected.

"It is good to see Malawi government getting to grips and facing this invisible enemy head on"

Mvula said it is the prayer of those in Diaspora that things don't turn worse for Malawi as currently our hospitals are not fully equipped to cater for growing numbers of patients.

He said this Independence day cancellation is already a testament of the servant leadership that the leaders of Tonse alliance, Chakwera and vice-president Saulos Chilima promised to Malawians.

"Since his national address on Friday, there had been growing calls for the President to carefully consider cancelling the independence day celebrations and after reports of the escalating numbers, the president has listened and made this bold move," added Mvula.

President Chakwera on Friday announced social distancing measures that would have seen only 20000 people grace July 6 celebrations. He cited the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) that has got worse in the past three weeks. Malawi has so far registered over 1500 cases with 17 people confirmed dead.

Chakwera urged Malawians to maintain good hygiene by regularly washing their hands, or using hand sanitizers, wearing masks and to adhere to social distancing measures

Meanwhile, Tonse alliance politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo made an announcement on his social media page that he had been diagnosed with the virus