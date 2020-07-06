South Africa: Corona Virus Case At Vosman SAPS

6 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

MPUMALANGA - All communities serviced by the Vosman SAPS are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for Covid 19 virus on 05 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the satellite police station situated in Hectorway Street at Lynville.

To access services, the community can use the temporal Community Service Centre number 0829229969. The Acting Station Commander Colonel Reinette Swart can be contacted at 0825656801 as well as the Branch Commander of the Crime Investigation Service Colonel One Thobejane at 082 3722195.

The telephone lines at Vosman Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated today and services will resume normally at the station on 08 July 2020.

The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

