Zimbabwe: No 2023 Elections Without Electoral, Political Reforms - Chamisa

5 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa has promised to block the 2023 national elections if necessary political and electoral reforms are not implemented.

He was speaking during an e-rally in Harare where he said the MDC Alliance would not allow a repeat of the past elections that were marred with irregularities, including vote-rigging allegations by the opposition.

"We want political reforms and these reforms must have people's consultation. We want credible elections in this country. We don't want a repeat of the past," Chamisa told party supporters.

Chamisa argues that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was illegally declared the winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in the 2018 presidential election.

"So there are no 2023 elections without reforms. We have the capacity to say there are no elections, and they will not be held because we are the people. We want elections with comprehensive electoral and political reforms," he said.

"We want free and fair elections and these elections must have a post-election pact to avoid perennial conflicts in the country. We want people to be united and work together. We can't be a country talking politics every day. Let's have slogans of economic development, let's have the fourth industrial revolution slogans and make Zimbabwe a hub of development."

The opposition leader, who is currently facing a number of challenges as MPs and councillors from his party are being recalled from Parliament and local councils on the orders of rival MDC-T said democracy in Zimbabwe was under siege as the State continued to arrest and attack citizens.

"You have seen literally everyone is under attack. Journalists have been arrested, lawyers have been arrested, labour leaders have been arrested, and church leaders are under attack.

"Look at what happened to the three ladies, Joanna Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri. We thought these tactics had gone with (late president Robert) Mugabe," he said.

Chamisa also accused Mnangagwa of entrenching dictatorship through 27 proposed constitutional amendments, which are currently under discussion in Parliament.

However, Chamisa promised to derail the process.

"We will not allow the entrenchment of dictatorship and authoritarian consolidation through the changing and amendment of the Constitution.

"We have said; 'No to amendment, Yes to alignment'. Mnangagwa wants to create a one-man State."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.