Namibia: Cassinga Survivors Stand By Nujoma

5 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

The Cassinga and Tchetekela Coordinating Committee condemned comments made by the Landless People's Movement (LPM) describing founding president Sam Nujoma as a thug, liar and loser.

In a statement issued on Friday, committee chairperson Ignatius Mwanyekange condemned the LPM outburst as an "obstinate attempt to tarnish the honour and good name of the founding president, a national hero and father of Namibia's independence".

The statement refers to comments made by LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi during a National Assembly discussion on national reconciliation on 30 June. LPM deputy leader Henny Seibeb also denounced Nujoma and his son, labour minister Utoni Nujoma.

At a subsequent press conference, Swartbooi added: "These guys were involved in Cassinga, there is another story told about Cassinga. These guys created the Lubango dungeons, saying people were spies, but up to today they have not provided evidence."

In the statement, Mwanyekange said: "We find the recent inferences of the leader of the LPM disrespectful to the Namibian heroes and heroines who paid with their lives for Namibian liberation on that fateful day of May 4th 1978."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.