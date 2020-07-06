Namibia: Cassinga Survivors Stand By Nujoma

The Cassinga and Tchetekela Coordinating Committee condemned comments made by the Landless People's Movement (LPM) describing founding president Sam Nujoma as a thug, liar and loser.

In a statement issued on Friday, committee chairperson Ignatius Mwanyekange condemned the LPM outburst as an "obstinate attempt to tarnish the honour and good name of the founding president, a national hero and father of Namibia's independence".

The statement refers to comments made by LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi during a National Assembly discussion on national reconciliation on 30 June. LPM deputy leader Henny Seibeb also denounced Nujoma and his son, labour minister Utoni Nujoma.

At a subsequent press conference, Swartbooi added: "These guys were involved in Cassinga, there is another story told about Cassinga. These guys created the Lubango dungeons, saying people were spies, but up to today they have not provided evidence."

In the statement, Mwanyekange said: "We find the recent inferences of the leader of the LPM disrespectful to the Namibian heroes and heroines who paid with their lives for Namibian liberation on that fateful day of May 4th 1978."