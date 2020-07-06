Malawi: Man Arrested for Sexual Assault On 7 Minor Girls

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting seven girls.

It is reported that the man identified as Levison Manyozo and owns a hawker has rotationally been defiling the girls who are aged between eight and eleven.

Manyozo was sexually abusing the children whenever their parents send them to by things at the hawker and in return gave them sweets.

But on July 2 one of the children revealed the ordeal to her friends only to find out they were in the same predicament.

Some passerby's overhead the children discussing the matter and reported to their parents who later informed police.

According to Police publicist for the district Edward Kabango, medical reports confirmed the children were indeed defiled.

He said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement.