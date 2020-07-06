Malawi: Man Arrested for Sexual Assault On 7 Minor Girls

5 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting seven girls.

It is reported that the man identified as Levison Manyozo and owns a hawker has rotationally been defiling the girls who are aged between eight and eleven.

Manyozo was sexually abusing the children whenever their parents send them to by things at the hawker and in return gave them sweets.

But on July 2 one of the children revealed the ordeal to her friends only to find out they were in the same predicament.

Some passerby's overhead the children discussing the matter and reported to their parents who later informed police.

According to Police publicist for the district Edward Kabango, medical reports confirmed the children were indeed defiled.

He said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.