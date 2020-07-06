Tunisia: COVID-19 - 186 Persons Self-Isolated, 27 in Mandatory Quarantine in Monastir

6 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of patients admitted to the Monastir quarantine centre and have completely recovered from COVID-19 edged up to 362, after the recovery of two patients, one from Ben Arous and the other from Sousse, Local Health Director in Monastir Moncef Haouani told TAP.

The number of patients admitted since last April 4 to the Monastir centre stands at 444 from the 24 governorates, in addition to patients from 11 Arab and African countries (Libya, Mauritania, Jordan, Syria, Mali, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Togo and Guinea), he specified.

Monastic counts now 186 persons subjected to self-isolation and 27 placed in mandatory quarantine in three specialised centres in the region, he pointed out.

Zero local infection cases have been reported in Monastir city since last April 15, he revealed.

