Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections in Jbeniana - Overall Turnout Rate Stands At 18.75 Percent

6 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout rate in the municipal by-elections in the Jbeniana delegation (Sfax governorate) stood at 18.75%, after closing the voting centres on Sunday at 6 p.m.

In a statement to TAP, Regional Co-ordinator of the Sfax 1 Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Najeh Belguith said that the Jbeniana municipal by-elections for civilians had been held in "good conditions" with exceptional measures.

A health protocol set up by the ISIE in collaboration with the Health Ministry's COVID-19 scientific committee, was imposed to ensure the safety of candidates, voters and ISIE officers.

The overall number of registered voters in Jbeniana stands at 21,300 spread over 15 voting centres (44 voting offices), the official said.

Four lists are in the running for the next municipal council, namely, Ennahdha Movement partisan list and 3 independent ones: "Will and Labour," "Jbeniana Gathers Us" and "For Jbeniana City."

According to Belguith, the turnout in these municipal by-elections had been "very poor," without providing further details, pointing out that the security and military forces had voted on Saturday.

The decision to hold the municipal by-elections in Jbeniana was made after the collective resignation of 14 members of its municipal council on December 17, 2019.

