Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections in Hassi El Ferid - Overall Turnout Rate Stands At 35.84 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout rate in the municipal by-elections in Hassi el Ferid delegation (Kasserine governorate) stood at 35.84%, after closing the voting centre on Sunday at 6p.m.

The turnout rate in voting centres with exceptional hours (opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 4 p.m. for safety reasons) stood at 29.72%.

Overall, 180 officers of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) had been mobilised to ensure the smooth running of the elections in Hassi el Ferid. They covered 22 polling centres and 30 stations.

As for the security and military forces, the voting was held last Saturday. The turnout rate reached 1.49%.

ISIE Regional Coordinator Adel Gassoumi indicated that a health protocol had been set up to ensure the safety of the candidates, voters, ISIE officers, observers and journalists.

The overall number of voters registered in Hassi el Ferid stands at 12 thousand.

Twelve lists have run these exceptional municipal elections in Hassi el Ferid.

Two partisan lists (Ennahdha movement and Democratic Current) and 10 independent ones namely "Hassi el Ferid Wins," "Voice of Wisdom", "White Bear", "All for Hassi el Ferid", "the Light", "Resistance", "Youths of Hassi el Ferid", "Hope", "Victory," and "Coalition."