Tunisia: AMT New Executive Board, Elected

6 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The 14th congress of the Association of Tunisian Judges (AMT), held July 4-5 in Monastir, ended its works on Sunday with the adoption of the final motion and the announcement of the line-up of the new Executive Board.

The new Executive Board, elected for the 1st time for a three-year term, is composed of Anas Hmadi (294 votes), Hafedh Ben Nejma (265), Aicha Ben Belhassen (263), Lamia Mejri (260), Amir Koubaa (259), Kalthoum Mribeh (252), Raja Jaziri (227), Ridha Boulima (220), Adel Helali (218), Afef Khechimi (176) and Farouk Hfasni (165).

Four new members have joined the newly elected board. They are: Ridha Boulima (Judge at the Tunis Court of First Instance), Farouk Hfasni (First Investigative Judge at the Jendouba Court of First Instance), Adel Helali (Substitute Attorney General at the Ariana Court of first Instance) and Afef Khechimi (Judge at the Tunis Court of First Instance).

Overall, 13 judges ran for these elections, including 7 from the outgoing board.

In a statement to TAP, outgoing AMT President Anas Hmadi indicated that the new executive board will convene to examine task allocation in a consensual manner.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.