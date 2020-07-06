Tunisia: AMT New Executive Board, Elected

Tunis/Tunisia — The 14th congress of the Association of Tunisian Judges (AMT), held July 4-5 in Monastir, ended its works on Sunday with the adoption of the final motion and the announcement of the line-up of the new Executive Board.

The new Executive Board, elected for the 1st time for a three-year term, is composed of Anas Hmadi (294 votes), Hafedh Ben Nejma (265), Aicha Ben Belhassen (263), Lamia Mejri (260), Amir Koubaa (259), Kalthoum Mribeh (252), Raja Jaziri (227), Ridha Boulima (220), Adel Helali (218), Afef Khechimi (176) and Farouk Hfasni (165).

Four new members have joined the newly elected board. They are: Ridha Boulima (Judge at the Tunis Court of First Instance), Farouk Hfasni (First Investigative Judge at the Jendouba Court of First Instance), Adel Helali (Substitute Attorney General at the Ariana Court of first Instance) and Afef Khechimi (Judge at the Tunis Court of First Instance).

Overall, 13 judges ran for these elections, including 7 from the outgoing board.

In a statement to TAP, outgoing AMT President Anas Hmadi indicated that the new executive board will convene to examine task allocation in a consensual manner.