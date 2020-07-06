Liberia: Father Jails Physically Challenged Son for Threatening His Life

Monrovia — Physically challenged Samuel Dean Jr, has spent his fifth night behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly threatening his father's (Samuel Dean, Sr.) life.

Dean was sent to prison on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 by Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah Jallah after he was forwarded to the court by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Dean was charged by the police with the commission of the crime of Terroristic Threats and forwarded to the court for prosecution.

He (Samuel Dean Jr) was complaint to the LNP by his father Samuel Dean Sr for threatening his life.

However, according to the police charge sheet, Samuel Dean Jr was charged the crime of Terroristic Threats in violation of Chapter 14, section 14. 24 of the Penal Law of Liberia.

Chapter 14, section 14.24 of the Penal Law title Terroristic Threats states:" A person is guilty of a felony of third degree, if he/she threatens to commit any crime of violence with the purpose to terrorize another or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of a building of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard to such risk of causing such terror or inconvenience."

The Charge Sheet further revealed that after several years of associating himself with drugs users and criminals, defendant Dean Jr also joined the criminals to hijack people phones on the streets as well as putting them under gun points to take away their (people) belongings.

The Charge Sheet also revealed that predicated upon defendant Dean Jr behavior and attitude, his father ( Complainant Samuel Dean Sr) took him to a church in Neezoe Community, Paynesville City to undergo rehabilitation to be reintegrated into the community as well as the society at large. But after few months of stayed in the church, defendant Dean Jr insulted the pastor and elders of the church where he was undergoing rehabilitation.

The charge sheet also revealed that after defendant Dean Jr behavior in the church, he left and went to his father's house.

While in his father's house, according to the charged sheet, he started to threaten to kill and burn his father's house down.

Police investigation, according to the charge sheet also revealed that during an interview with the defendant Dean Jr, he admitted to the allegations levelled against him by his father and said apologized for his threatening statements.

However, speaking to mammoth crow at the Temple of Justice, Samuel Dean Sr said on several occasions, his son (Samuel Dean Jr) took armed robbers to his house, put him under gun point and took away everything in his house. "My people, I fear for my life. This boy is capable of killing me. He has taken robbers to my house on so many occasions, he even threatened to kill me and burn my house."

He continues: "I am really tired with this boy. He burnt down a house before when I took him there to undergo rehabilitation. So, since he can't change, let him go to jail and be there. Maybe while there he will change.

Dean Sr added that he had to send his son to jail in order to save his life.

"Father will send their own child to jail without a cause. I am tired with his behavior so let him go so I can live in peace," Dean Sr added.

Also commenting on his son's condition, Dean Sr said his son (Dean Jr) got wounded from a bullet during the war and since then, he has been very supportive to him. "But still with his condition, he's just don't care about his life," Dean Sr. narrated