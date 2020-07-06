Liberia: Dr. Urey Named 'Nelson Institute Rising Star Alumni Award' Winner, Sets September 2020, Awards Day

Land Rights Advocate, Humanitarian, Educator, Environmentalist, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey has been selected to receive the 'Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies' Rising Star Alumni Award' at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States of America. The award is given annually to a small number of alumni (2-4 each year) and recognizes "initiative as well as accomplishments of alumni who are making a significant difference in the world soon after graduation and who have attained a notable degree of success or impact through their professional accomplishments and/or community service."

In a letter, with copy in FPA hands dated July 1,2020, sent to Dr. Urey informing him of his selection, the Award Committee emphasized that Dr. Urey selection was based on his advocacies, leadership and social justice work done in Liberia over the years.

"On behalf of the Nelson Institute, we are very pleased to inform you that you have been selected to receive the 2020 Nelson Institute Rising Star Alumni award" the letter said. "Your impact in Libera on a wide array of environmental and social justice issues, including influencing national legislation, is substantial", the letter further noted.

Dr. Urey was nominated by Dr. Matthew D. Turner, his former Academic Adviser at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In the recommendation letter, Dr. Turner attested to the numerous projects Dr. Urey has undertaking to better the lives of ordinary Liberians. "This breathtaking number of initiatives is remarkable, all I can say is that these accomplishments are real and reflect his drive, courage, and innovative management skills to identify problems and develop context-specific solutions", Dr. Turner said during nomination process.

According to the email, the award will be presented virtually at the Nelson Institute 50th Anniversary Celebration & 2020 Virtual Rendezvous on Friday, September 11, 2020, an event which is expected to be done online.

The Nelson Institute Rising Star Alumni Award is an annual event that is conducted by Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the America.