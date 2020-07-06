Liberia, A Nation With Inconsistent And Unreliable Opposition Politicians

opinion

The Editor,

I have been reading and observing the various Liberian news outlets, where Liberian Politicians are relinquishing and leaving their various parties to join the ruling party. With this kind of political occurrence in our beloved nation, it grieves my heart that in this day and age people who are considered to be key players in Liberian Politics are not consistent in their dealings. Now, what does such political practice indicate?

This is a clear indication that those people Liberians are trusting are not reliable and are inconsistent. We cannot trust them. They are what I would consider as "Economic Glory Seekers." Instead of them remaining in their parties and build their parties up and come up with better and greater strategy that will visualize their image to the Liberian People, they are running to the Ruling Party for the continuation of their political criminality, so as to continue exploiting the Liberian Economy. Those crossover politicians have failed their parties and the Liberian People. They have no vision of leadership; they have lost their parties credibility. Therefore, they think by crossing over to the Ruling Party would be the way to continue exploiting the Liberian People and the Liberian Economy.

Meanwhile, some Liberian Voters May think that those crossover politicians may have lost credibility in their parties, that is why they are coming over to the Ruling Party. I can certainly say no, they did not lost credibility in their parties, rather their parties do. They have no faith in themselves to remain in their parties. They believe that joining the Ruling Party is a game change. It is not a game change but a continuation of economic genocide in Liberia.

They have come to understand that Liberia has no check and balances. Liberia has a failed system. And these crossover politicians are the ones responsible for the current state of affairs of our nation. Therefore, I want to encourage our people that those politicians crossing over to the Ruling Party does not indicate that the ruling party is the way forward. It is a clear indication that they are inconsistent and unreliable. They cannot be trusted. Liberia needs trusted, reliable and consistent politicians that have a great sense of deliverable for the future of Liberia. So, I am urging the Liberian People to make a wise decision comes December 2020 to vote those inconsistent, unreliable, and economic saboteurs out of office so as to begin developing a future for Liberia.

Just so you know, I am in no way saying that the Ruling Party is not a great party. However, those crossover politicians are coming over to the Ruling Party because they see the Ruling Party as the doorway for economic disaster and the continuation of corruption. But the Liberian People have the decision to decide their future. And one way to begin building a great future for all Liberians is by voting out those Economic Glory Seeker Politicians and voting in individuals that Liberia and the world can trust to govern the affairs of our nation. Remember, if you elect individuals that the world cannot trust to work with, we will continue to be Africa's Oldest Republic but underdeveloped.

Thank you. God bless you and God bless Liberia.

[email protected]

Governor Flomo Giovinni Kezele