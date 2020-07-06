Liberia: Youth Media Group Welcomes U.S Anti-Human Trafficking Report

Monrovia — Youth Media Action (YMA) has welcomed the progress by Liberia in the fight against human trafficking after the country moved from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2 in the 2020 US State Department's report.

"It is in this vein, Youth Media Action (YMA) with support from Internews Liberia and USAID, began vigorous awareness campaign by working with high school press clubs in Montserrado and Nimba Counties to increase efforts in combating TIP, an effort that has harvested good results," said Varmah Kamara, Youth Media Action Executive Director.

Tier 2, as set by the U.S. State Department, represents countries whose governments do not fully comply with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act's minimum standards but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards.

Liberia, being on Tier 2 watch list for three years, meant that the government could not fully comply with the TVPA's minimum standards, but was making significant efforts to bring itself into compliance with the standards.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia on June 30, Kamara said the progress report is a manifestation that his organization's efforts did not go in vain.

Mr. Kamara, in a joyous mood, noted: "Following vigorous awareness campaigns, it is noteworthy that Liberia is gradually making progress for full compliance."

"This is good news and we are very excited to be part of a collaborative effort that has elevated Liberia's status as the country strives to meet full compliance," he said.

He wants the government and all international partners to see this progress as a challenge to do more if the country is to be in full compliance in the future.

Mr. Kamara pointed out that his organization engaged the fight against human trafficking very seriously not rest regardless of the gains made in the latest report.

"Being on Tier 2 is not the end of the road; we have to ensure that we increase our efforts at all fronts and do more for these kids because the perpetrators are still out there looking for more people to prey on," he noted.

"We may celebrate the gains but cannot STOP now nor forget the huge tasks that lie ahead for full compliance."