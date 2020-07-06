Liberia: LACC Clears Gregory Coleman of Allegations of Payroll Paddling, Double Emolument

6 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has cleared Gregory Coleman, the former Director General of the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) of allegations of double emolument, payroll paddling and illegal disbursement of public monies.

A communication from the LACC to Mr. Coleman, a copy of which FrontPageAfrica obtained stated that "In view of the foregoing, and given that the said investigation has been concluded, we are pleased to inform you that the investigation found no criminal liability on the part of Hon. Gregory O.W. Coleman and therefore declare him clear of all allegations levied."

FrontPageAfrica is yet to obtain a copy of the investigative report from the LACC, neither could the Communications Director, Mr. Edwin Clarke provide comment regarding the investigation when contacted.

Coleman and his deputies were accused for the commission of the indicated acts of corruption when they served the Commission

Mr. Coleman was invited to appear before LACC investigators on August 13, 2019 to answer to multiple corruption charges, ranging from alleged payroll padding through the inclusion of employees of other ministries and agencies on the payroll of the NBC.

The August 13, 2019 invitation by the LACC to Mr. Coleman pointed out that he and his deputy were being invited to provide reasons as to why they allegedly deducted the salaries of several employees as a result of administrative actions without remitting the deducted amount to the government as per the Public Financial Management Law of 2010 and the Civil Service Standing Order of Liberia.

The LACC at the time believed that the alleged action of Mr. Coleman and his suspended Deputy also contravenes the National Code of Conduct for public officials, and other legal frameworks instituted by the government to ensure good governance, accountability, and transparency in the public sector.

