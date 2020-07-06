Ghana: Coronavirus Infections Reach 20,085

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Ghana has reached 20,085, following the confirmation of a total of 697 new cases.

As of July 2, there were recoveries and discharge of 14,870 while the number of deaths increased to 122.

This indicates that Ghana has a total of 5,093 active cases.

Data on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) portal showed that the cases were from a total of 310,159 tests, comprising 113,195 routine surveillance and 196,964 contact tracing.

Regionally, the Greater Accra has the highest figure of 10,979 cases and 8,422 recoveries with Ashanti Region having, 4,244 confirmed cases and recoveries of 2,504.

The Western Region and Central regions have recorded1,729 and 983cases with 1,569 and 768 recoveries, respectively.

The figure for the Eastern Region stood at 798 cases and 540 recoveries, the Volta Region's confirmed cases had reached 362 with 325 recoveries.

The case count in the Upper East has gone up to 278 with its number of recoveries hitting 275.

The Oti Region experienced a marginal increase in its figures, as its cases hit 112 with 98 recoveries while the Western North also had an upsurge of 154 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 82 recoveries.

The Northern Region has 137 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 120 recoveries whereas 15 out of the 38 cases in Bono region, had recovered.

The Savannah Region has recorded 46 cases, out of which 38 have recovered, 136 cases in Bono East with recoveries of 51.

In the Upper West Region, of the 55 positive cases, 54 had recovered with an active case of one.