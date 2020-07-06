Ghana: Man Apprehended for Stealing Voters' Registration Form

Tamale — The Northern Regional Police Command have apprehended Alhassan Abdulai Mohammed for allegedly stealing Voter Registration Form 1A at a registration centre in the Sangnarigu municipality.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Acheampong Otuo disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

He said the suspect is currently in police custody while investigations into the matter continue.

Supt Otuo explained that the police responded to a call by the Sangnarigu Municipal Officer of Electoral Commission (EC) that someone was in possession of form 1A without the knowledge of his staff.

He said the police upon receiving the call rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

The regional crime officer revealed that eight Form 1A were retrieved from the suspect.

According to him the Form 1As which was in possession of the suspect is solely the property of EC.

Supt Otuo said the Form 1A was dishonestly appropriated by the suspect without the consent of the registration officer.

He said the police would process him for court as soon as they concluded investigations on the matter.

According to EC officials, Voter Register Form 1A is not supposed to be with anyone and insisted that "Form A1 is either a serialised or un-serialised form used for registration and a property of the Electoral Commission and un-serialised Form A1 is the only available form on the website of the EC which can be downloaded.