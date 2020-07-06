Ghana: COVID-19 - Samsung Donates 500 Units of Galaxy A2 Cores to Govt

Samsung has donated 500 units of Galaxy A2 Cores to the efforts to the government to help in its emergency response.

The devices will be used by frontline health workers to improve communication as well as to monitor the movement of testing and care resources.

This is an essential part of Samsung's strategy to support Ghana on its mission to curb the infection rate and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.

"As COVID-19 continues to make its way across the country, our thoughts are with the people of Ghana. We are dedicating our resources to help and will continue to work with the government. We also believe that all companies should unite to work together with the country's leaders and corporate institutions now more than ever, our partner, MTN Ghana, will provide free Sim cards with 500mb data every month for six months for the devices we are donating," Eugene Nahm, MD Samsung Electronics West Africa, Ghana branch said.

He said "Samsung believes in strong collaborations between the government and the private sector and is committed to playing a sustained role in the fight against COVID-19."

Receiving the devices on behalf of the Government of Ghana, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah commended Samsung and MTN for the support.

The Minister gave the assurance that the devices would be used for its intended purpose.