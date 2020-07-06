Ghana: 'Our Divergence Should Not Trigger Violence'

6 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCSALW) has urged political actors to guard against utterances and actions that can trigger gun violence before, during and after the voter registration exercise.

It noted that although in a democratic dispensation, differences in opinions and divergent views were core pillars, the diversity should not challenge the peace and security of the country.

"Our divergence and differing opinions should also not lead the country into conflict, abuse and misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons with its attendant disastrous consequences, especially in communities known to be election hotspots where armed conflict is easily triggered", it said in a statement issued in Accra by Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, the Board Chairman of the Commission.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on June 30, 2020 began registering eligible voters for the compilation of a new voters' register ahead of the December polls after the Supreme Court on June 24, 2020 gave the commission the green light which has been the subject of controversy since last year.

According to the statement, pursuant to the Supreme Court's unanimous decision, individuals and groups had spoken publicly, expressing divergent views on the ruling while identifiable groups, including political parties had also taken strong positions on the ruling.

"The clouds and storms that raged before the decision of the Supreme Court have to be buried because as a people we have weathered these kinds of storms before in the 4th Republic because we have remained faithful to the ideals of this country which is Freedom and Justice and this should not be any different," it said.

It admonished the key actors, especially the political parties to exercise restraint and not resort to the use of intemperate language that inflame passion and eventually lead to the use of guns and for that matter violence before, during and after the voters' registration exercise.

"As a young democracy we should emphasize the things that unite us rather than those that divide us, we call on the political parties to encourage their teeming supporters to go and register in a peaceful manner whilst observing all the necessary COVID-19 protocols in the interest of Mother Ghana," the statement said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.