Ghana: Environmentalists Sue Govt Over Prospecting in Atewa Forest

6 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A group of environmentalists, climate change activists, individuals, civil society and non governmental organizations have dragged the government to court for prospecting bauxite in the Atewa Range Forest in the Eastern Region.

The plaintiffs said the government is undertaking mining activities in the Forest without mineral right and urged the court to compel the government to restore or pay the cost of damages that had been caused as a result of recognisance, prospecting and clearing of roads in the Forest.

The plaintiffs joined the Attorney General as a defendant.

They include the Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape, A Rocha Ghana, Flower Ghana, Ghana Youth Environment Movement, Ecocare Ghana, Kasa Initiative Ghana,

Awula Serwah, Oteng Adjei, Boakye Twumasi-Ankrah and Nana Asante.

In the writ filed by their counsel, Martin Kpebu, the plaintiffs stated that the government had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the People's Republic of China to develop a bauxite industry in Ghana with the Atewa Range Forest as one of the sources of bauxite.

They said the government; acting through the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Cooperation (GIADEC) entered the Forest in May 2019 to explore for bauxite by drilling deep holes causing damage to the Forest which protects the watershed for three major rivers and several streams serving water to more than 5 million Ghanaians.

The plaintiffs said they initiated the present action after several unsuccessful attempts to engage the government on why it should not touch the forest as it was classified as Globally Significant Biodiversity Area (GSBA) and a protected forest.

The plaintiffs said they are not against the government's quest to mobilise resources through various endeavours including exploiting the country's natural resources for development.

However, it is the case of the plaintiffs that the country does not need to exploit the Atewa Range Forest bauxite reserves because there are far richer bauxite reserves according to information available to the government, which was made public.

The plaintiffs contends that strip mining, the only way to mine bauxite could result in loss of forest cover, loss of biodiversity, loss of access to clean water, build-up of Green House Gases, loss of climate amelioration services, loss of emission reduction services, loss of medicinal/economic valuable plants and change in tourism potential of the area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.