Ghana: Self-Styled Military Man Arrested for Impersonation

6 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Dormaa — A 27-year old self-styled military man has been arrested at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District in the Bono Region.

The suspect, Isaac Owusu, was arrested by a joint military cum police detachment that were awaiting to escort the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Richardson on inspection tour of the ongoing voters' registration exercise at Nkrankwanta.

Briefing the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tim Kutsinyah, Nkrankwanta District Police commander said the fake soldier was arrested at Diaba, a coronavirus (COVID-19) check point in the area

He said the suspect was spotted in a military pull over among passengers who alighted at the check point to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The commander said upon interrogation the suspect initially claimed to be a soldier with the first Battalion in Accra however, he failed to produce his identity card and was subsequently arrested.

DSP Kutsinyah said items found him include military-like bag in which the police retrieved military jungle cup, a tag bearing the name Ennim and GH¢900 among others.

The suspect, he said, claimed he retrieved the military pull over from a young civilian with the intention to hand over to the police but decided to wear it because he felt cold and unfortunately came across the security men at the check point.

DSP Kutsinyah said a female passenger confirmed he knew the fake soldier who had also been parading himself as a police officer around Sefwi in the Western North Region.

He said the suspect would be processed for court as soon as investigations have been concluded.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.