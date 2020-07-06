Ghana: Self-Styled Military Man Arrested for Impersonation

Dormaa — A 27-year old self-styled military man has been arrested at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District in the Bono Region.

The suspect, Isaac Owusu, was arrested by a joint military cum police detachment that were awaiting to escort the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Richardson on inspection tour of the ongoing voters' registration exercise at Nkrankwanta.

Briefing the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tim Kutsinyah, Nkrankwanta District Police commander said the fake soldier was arrested at Diaba, a coronavirus (COVID-19) check point in the area

He said the suspect was spotted in a military pull over among passengers who alighted at the check point to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The commander said upon interrogation the suspect initially claimed to be a soldier with the first Battalion in Accra however, he failed to produce his identity card and was subsequently arrested.

DSP Kutsinyah said items found him include military-like bag in which the police retrieved military jungle cup, a tag bearing the name Ennim and GH¢900 among others.

The suspect, he said, claimed he retrieved the military pull over from a young civilian with the intention to hand over to the police but decided to wear it because he felt cold and unfortunately came across the security men at the check point.

DSP Kutsinyah said a female passenger confirmed he knew the fake soldier who had also been parading himself as a police officer around Sefwi in the Western North Region.

He said the suspect would be processed for court as soon as investigations have been concluded.