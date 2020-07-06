Ghana: Ablakwa Partners Zoomlion to Disinfect Polling Stations in His Constituency

6 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has partnered with waste management conglomerate Zoomlion-Ghana to sanitise all polling stations in his constituency.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has commenced a nationwide exercise to register all qualified citizens ahead of the December 7 general election and as a result, to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mr Ablakwa, the former deputy Minister of Education had decided to lead the way by employing the services of Zoomlion to disinfect all polling stations in his constituency twice every day.

Sharing the new initiative on his twitter timeline, he wrote:

Happy to announce that I have secured a successful partnership with Zoomlion to disinfect twice daily all polling stations in my beloved constituency throughout the period of the EC's mass voter registration.

It is my hope that this latest initiative would enhance safety conditions as we combine efforts to defeat the marauding COVID-19.

Nobody deserves to contract the virus only because they were attempting to register to vote for me as MP and John Mahama as President or any other candidate.

The new voter registration is spanning from June 30 to August 6 with the EC expected to register approximately 17million citizens and the exercise has begun in phases and there is a movement plan the commission is using in the registration processes with strict adherence to the coronavirus-induced restrictions which are not being obeyed anyway.

