Ghana: Capemay Properties Launches 'Home At Home' Campaign

6 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Capemay Properties Limited, a real estate development company in Ghana, has launched its "Home at Home" campaign to invite Diasporans and foreign nationals with business interest in Ghana to invest in the country.

In the wake of Diasporans and people of African heritage returning and connecting with their roots and by making visiting their home country in Africa part of their lifestyle, the campaign aims at projecting Ghana as the gateway to Africa and to bring world-class facilities to the doorsteps of diasporas, investors among others to invest in real estate in Ghana.

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capemay Properties, Mrs Eunice Adjei Bonsu, said the campaign sought to welcome diasporans and business investors home to the finest selection of luxury and comfort that Signature Apartments present.

"Capemay Properties is excited to unveil the 'Home at Home' Campaign to welcome our brothers and sisters who are now living in different parts of the world to Ghana. With this campaign, we intend to create a warm reconnection between Ghanaians and Diasporas looking to return home," she said.

Mrs Bonsu said "As a community in itself, the Signature offers fantastic amenities with its firsts for residential development in Accra, a movie theatre exclusive to residents and their guests, bowling alley, both roof and ground floor swimming pools offering exceptional views, retail shops, Business centre, Restaurants and mini supermarkets, health and beauty centres. Tenants will enjoy these amenities and the generous green spaces lined with therapeutic water features," she added.

The Signature Logo, inspired by the Adinkra symbol, MMFRADAN which means a strong building or foundation represents the strength and resilience of the African.

The Signature Apartment offers ideal properties to invest in; the location of the Signature is known as the best, connecting to all parts of Accra and its environs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.