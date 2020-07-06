Ghana: Kraikue Appointed Acting Director-General of GCAA His Appointment, Which Takes Effect On August 1,

A Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Charles Kraikue, has been appointed as the acting Director-General of the Authority.

His appointment, which takes effect on August 1, follows the retirement of the current Director-General, Simon Allotey, on July 31.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Kraikue, served as the Deputy Director General in-charge of Technical within the past two years.

In his role, he led the transformation of GCAA's air traffic management systems and enhanced safety within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).

This included the replacement of all ageing communications, Navigation and Surveillance facilities within the FIR which had been in service for two decades.

He also served previously as Electrical Manager and as Director, Air traffic Safety Engineering of the Authority between 2007- 2018.

Mr. Allotey, who assumed leadership of the 2015, was Ghana's Representative on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council from 2009 to 2010 and served as a member on ICAO's Air Navigation Commission (ANC), from 2011 to 2015.

He also served as Deputy Director of Engineering, Director of Engineering, Deputy Director-General (Technical) and as Acting Director- General of GCAA from 2006 to 2009 during his 24 years career in the aviation industry.

Following the decoupling of airport operations from aviation regulation and air navigation services provision, Mr Allotey maintained concurrent oversight of the newly created Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) from January to September 2007.

Under his leadership, the country's aviation sector chalked several successes including attaining an Effective Implementation (EI) score of 89.89%, the highest by an African country at the time, after ICAO concluded its safety audit in April 2019.

In recognition of Ghana's progress in resolving aviation security and safety oversight deficiencies, and the country's commitment to the Effective Implementation (EI) of its Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS), ICAO conferred its prestigious Council President Certificates in Aviation Safety and Security on Ghana at its 40th Triennial Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

He was nominated to chair several international high profile meetings including the Technical Commission, ICAO 40th Triennial Assembly in Montreal, Canada, 2019; the Safety Committee at the 13th ICAO Air Navigation Conference, Montreal Canada, 2018; ICAO's Regional Aviation Safety Group for Africa(RASG-AFI), December 2015 -2018 among others.