Uganda: Floods Displace Hundreds in Nakasongola

Nakasongola — Flash floods have submerged a section of the Lwampanga Health Centre IV in Nakasongola District , paralysing normal operations at the maternity unit .

Currently, expectant mothers are unable to access antenatal services at the medical centre.

The floods have displaced about 717 people in the district and many of them are camping at schools and churches.

Nakasongola District Health Officer, Dr Agaba Byamukama said at the weekend that water from the flooding Lake Kyoga has forced administrators of the health centre to temporarily shift particular services antenatal services to a safer area.

"The floods have partly inconvenienced normal service delivery because several families have been displaced and forced to seek shelter in areas that are far from the health centre," Dr Agaba said

He said that sanitation facilities like pit-latrines at the health facility have been flooded which could trigger water borne diseases.

"We cannot use the water from the borehole because we believe it is contaminated," Mr George William Lubega, the Lwampanga Sub-county chairman, said.

Lwampanga Health Centre registers an average of 150 out patients every day.

Mothers who turn up for antenatal care are about 95 each day.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairman said that about half of the population of Lwampanga Sub-county has been affected by the floods.