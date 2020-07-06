Zimbabwe: Daggers Out for Nhokwara

Tennis Zimbabwe president Biggie Magarira has called upon stakeholders with incriminating evidence against the association's manager Cliff Nhokwara to come forward.

This comes after a cross-section of development coaches as well as administrators are accusing Nhokwara of misappropriating funds and equipment donated under a three-year Junior Tennis Initiative ending this year.

Magarira came into office late last year replacing Martin Lock and he claims to have looked at the books which he is satisfied are in order. But following an avalanche of accusations against Nhokwara, Magarira says he is willing to receive incriminating information against him so his association can institute an investigation.

This is despite the fact that he has been added to a WhatsApp group of over 150 development coaches who have been leading the chorus for Nhokwara to be investigated.

"All I am saying is I am new in my position and if something has been happening, then we will have to sit down and analyse the information," said Magarira.

"I only became Tennis Zimbabwe president in September last year and we are actually in the process of setting up our own structures.

"But the audit which was conducted by a top auditing firm didn't find anything amiss.

"All I am saying is if there is anyone with concrete information and evidence which shows that Nhokwara has actually been misappropriating funds and abusing equipment, then they have to come forward so that we take appropriate action. Mind you, as I have already said, we are a new board and we would like to make sure everything is being done in a transparent manner.

"I cannot be seen rushing into concluding that someone has done wrong when there is no evidence."

A cross-section of tennis stakeholders who spoke to The Herald pointed that Nhokwara was diverting part of the equipment from the International Tennis Federation to his tennis centre in Warren Park.

They allege that Nhokwara, who they say receives the equipment on behalf of TZ, has not been distributing the resources equally to the provinces.

They also feel that Nhokwara holds too much power at TZ "as he is the secretary, treasurer, national junior tennis initiative co-ordinator, general manager and manager . . . he is everything".

However, Magarira said if there was something amiss, the ITF would have flagged TZ.

"The equipment comes to Zimbabwe under a three-year Junior Tennis Initiative campaign. This is the final year and the ITF have actually visited the country and were shown around. If there was something amiss, I think investigations would have been instituted against TZ including Nhokwara (Cliff). But, well if there is someone who does have information which can be used against him then we are saying they should come forward we are very much interested."

Magarira said he decided to join the coaches' WhatsApp group out of the need to brainstorm on forming structures for tennis development.

"Yes, I am in that group for coaches together with provincial leadership. Nothing like that has been raised. We have been discussing on how best we can develop the game in the country."

Nhokwara said he was aware of the allegations and dared the accusers to come out in the open.

"Yes, I have heard about that but, for starters, there is no way I wouldn't have been flagged when audits were conducted," Nhokwara said.

"Look, TZ equipment does not come in an individual's name.

"Cliff (Nhokwara) does not receive the association's money.

"Unless, those who are accusing me are saying the whole system is rotten because I have no capacity as an individual to sign for TZ money. Those who are saying I have done wrong have to come forward with the finer details otherwise the allegations are silly."

Nhokwara said some individuals may have been offended by the fact that the Sports Commission have made it mandatory for all those involved in the game to pay a US$15 when the game was allowed to resume following a three-month Covid-19 forced lull.

"I think some believe that it is me who is behind the US$15 fee introduced. Maybe there are some people with personal vendettas against me but look, all I am saying is they have to come with concrete evidence and I am willing to carry my cross if I am wrong.

"About 70-90 percent of the equipment which is donated by the ITF towards JTI goes to our main centre in Mutare and the rest is shared among other provinces."