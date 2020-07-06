Zimbabwe: Cut Student Retraces Footprints

6 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Chinhoyi University of Technology student Victoria Nyamhanza last week held a solo art exhibition themed "Matsimba Erwendo" at the university.

Speaking during the exhibition, Nyamhanza said "Matsimba Erwendo" was inspired by the desire to show how art can impact on the day to day lives of people.

"The exhibition is entitled 'Matsimba Erwendo' meaning the footprints of a journey. The footprints are the knowledge and the skills that the artist has acquired during the course of her journey to the school of art and design.

"This exhibition is a combination of different areas learnt over the past four years which involve graphic design, painting, photography, drawing, video editing, motion graphics and many more.

"During this journey I learnt that some are born artists and some artists are made. My passion for art made me become a polished artist," she said.

Nyamhanza said "Matsimba Erwendo" art exhibition also sought to educate and inform people on how art can change their daily lives.

"This exhibition seeks to showcase the knowledge and the skills I acquired over the past four years Chinhoyi University of Technology School of Art and Design," she said.

Nyamhanza, who worked for Zimpapers as a print originator apprentice in 2009 in the production department, said her passion for art and design grew as she continued interacting with other artists during the course of her work.

Guest of honour at the event Innocent Manyera, who is general manager at CUT Hotel, said: "The curator, Victoria Nyamhanza joined Zimpapers as a print originator apprentice in 2009 in the production department. That is where her passion for art and design grew and she later enrolled at the Chinhoyi University of Technology to further her studies in the relevant field.

"She started pursuing a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Visual Communication and Multimedia Design. The degree gives one the ability to design for several platforms be it digital or print.

"With the knowledge acquired after studying visual communication one can become a graphic designer, photographer, motion graphic designer, animator, film producer and other profession in the art and design field.

"Unlike what the majority of people think, art is not all about painting and drawing, there is more to art.

"As her journey comes to an end at Chinhoyi University of Technology the curator invited us all to her exhibition to showcase the skills that she has acquired during the course," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.