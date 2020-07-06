Kenya/Rwanda: Former Ingwe Coach Lands New Team in Rwanda

4 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo was on Friday unveiled as the new Gasogi United coach barely a day after he parted ways with Rwandan giants Rayon Sports.

Mbungo joined Rayon Sports in February after leaving Ingwe due to financial difficulties but he was only in charge of four matches before coronavirus halted the Rwanda Premier League and other leagues globally. He won three and drew one.

With his contract lapsing in June and Rayon Sports reportedly facing financial problems, Mbungo was always on the lookout for new opportunities. He, however, explains that the team informed him they would not be renewing his contract.

"Rayon told me they are not going to renew my contract. Then I received a call from Gasogi. We talked for a few minutes and agreed on anything. My focus is here now. It is a newly promoted team but very ambitious. We want to win things here," he told Nairobi News.

Interestingly, Rayon Sports have also moved in swiftly and appointed immediate former Gasogi United coach Guy Bukasa to take over from Andre Casa Mbungo.

Mbungo recently expressed his desire to return to Kenya to coach in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) adding that he has some "unfinished business" in the country.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.