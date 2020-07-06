Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and 18 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday announced another death from the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest death was of a 17 day old baby girl - by far the youngest victim of the coronavirus. The child was hospitalized in the isolation ward of Maputo Central Hospital on 30 June, suffering from unspecified congenital diseases and a respiratory illness.

She was tested for the coronavirus on 1 July, and the result, showing that she was positive, was returned on Saturday. But she died early on Saturday morning, while undergoing treatment for her pre-existing diseases. She is the eighth coronavirus fatality since the start of the pandemic.

To date 33,125 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 627 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 225 were from Maputo province, 148 from Nampula, 121 from Maputo City, 53 from Zambezia, 40 from Manica, 26 from Tete, 1 from Cabo Delgado, and two from Inhambane.

609 of the tests were negative, and the remaining 18 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 987. All the new cases are Mozambicans. 14 (77.8 per cent) are men or boys and four are women or girls. Two are children under the age of five, five are adolescents aged between 15 and 24, nine are adults aged between 25 and 44, and two are over the age of 65.

Seven of the cases are from Maputo city, and six are from Maputo province (five of them from Manhica district and one from Marracuene district). One case is from Nampula city, and one from the Nampula district of Larde. Two cases are from Palma district in Cabo Delgado, and the 18th case is from the southern city of Inhambane.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed into home isolation, and their contacts are now being traced.

In the last 24 hours one Covid-19 patient was hospitalized in an isolation ward in Inhambane. Five other patients remain hospitalized, two in Gaza, one in Maputo, one in Matola and one in Beira.

The Ministry added that a further 14 Covid-19 patents have made a full recovery - three in Niassa, three in Cabo Delgado, four in Inhambane and four in Maputo province. This beings the total number of recoveries to 270,

As of Sunday, the breakdown of the 987 positive cases by province was as follows: Nampula, 309; Cabo Delgado, 283; Maputo City, 156; Maputo province, 112; Tete, 28; Inhambane, 25; Sofala, 25; Niassa, 15; Zambezia, 14; Gaza, 14; Manica, six.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 987 confirmed cases, of which 270 have made a full recovery, and 707 are active cases. Ten Covid-19 patients have died, eight from the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.