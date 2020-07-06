Namibia: Khomas Police Chief Out of the Woods

KHOMAS regional police commander, commissioner Joseph Shikongo has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

He had to undergo the test after he came in contact with an alleged fugitive from South Africa, who illegally crossed the border, into Namibia on 15 June 2020. Shikongo was one of the officers that apprehended the suspect who tested positive for Covid-19 on 16 June 2020.

"I was discharged yesterday from mandatory quarantine at Roof of Africa," Shikongo told The Namibian on Monday.

The commissioner said that all 16 officers who had been quarantined also tested negative for the contagious virus and have been released from mandatory quarantine.

"This includes the officer who assisted the man who illegally crossed the border," the commissioner noted.

Commissioner Shikongo added that in total, 24 people had been quarantined at the Roof of Africa, and all of them were released yesterday.

