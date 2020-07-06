Namibia: Diamond Licenses Applications Open

6 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Applications for new diamond licenses have recommenced following the review requirements and procedures by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

"The Ministry of Mines and Energy is hereby informing the public that it will recommence to accept/receive new applications for licenses issued under the Diamond Act with effect from the date of this notice," the diamond commissioner Miina Gahutu said in a statement on Monday.

She said the recommencement comes after the ministry finalised the review of the requirements and procedures leading to granting of new licenses for diamond cutting, diamond dealing, diamond tool-making and diamond research in terms of the Diamond Act.

"Application forms can be collected physically from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The reviewed requirements and procedures would be made available on the ministry's website," Gahutu noted.

- [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.