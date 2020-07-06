Namibia: Diamond Licenses Applications Open

Applications for new diamond licenses have recommenced following the review requirements and procedures by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

"The Ministry of Mines and Energy is hereby informing the public that it will recommence to accept/receive new applications for licenses issued under the Diamond Act with effect from the date of this notice," the diamond commissioner Miina Gahutu said in a statement on Monday.

She said the recommencement comes after the ministry finalised the review of the requirements and procedures leading to granting of new licenses for diamond cutting, diamond dealing, diamond tool-making and diamond research in terms of the Diamond Act.

"Application forms can be collected physically from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The reviewed requirements and procedures would be made available on the ministry's website," Gahutu noted.

