Namibia: Schools Divided Over Indemnity Forms

As schools prepare to open for lower grades tomorrow, government and private schools are divided on the issue of security guarantees for pupils returning to school.

On one hand the government says private schools, like public schools, should protect pupils' health and welfare, while the privileged schools are requesting parents to sign indemnity forms to absolve them of blame in case pupils are infected with Covid-19.

Commenting on the issue last Wednesday, attorney general Festus Mbandeka said private schools are still responsible for the welfare of pupils in their care whether parents sign coronavirus indemnity forms or not.

"Indemnity contracts in general are allowed in law, provided that their provisions are not unfair, unjust, and/or against the law or public policy," he said.

Mbandeka added that "in the event where a parent signed an indemnity form but the child contracts the virus due to negligence and/or wrongful conduct of the school in question, then that negates the enforceability of such indemnity."

The attorney general reiterated in no uncertain terms that indemnity forms shall not absolve the school from liability and the parent (child) shall have a claim against the school for failing to take the necessary and/or reasonable steps and exercising its duty of care towards the child.

"There is a contractual relationship between the parties. However, if the person/child suffers a loss or contracts a disease due to his/her own negligence - by exposing him or herself to the risk, i.e. ignoring the prescribed measures against the risk then the institution/school may rely on the indemnity provisions against a claim from such person," he said.

He also emphasised the decision for parents to sign the indemnity forms should be guided by the terms and reference enshrined in it.

"Whether parents sign or not, this should be guided by the terms of the indemnity, however, if the terms are unlawful, unfair, unreasonable or against public policy, then a parent may/can refuse to sign and challenge the school in question on that basis, " he said.

Ironically, some parents with children in private schools are still undecided on whether to make their offspring available for face-to-face learning or home-schooling.

In an about-turn, some private schools have given parents the option of continuing online learning concurrently with face-to-face learning, albeit with full fees payable and tuition either way.

Speaking to The Namibian, a member of the Association of Private Schools in Namibia (APSN) and Windhoek Gymnasium managing director Colette Rieckert said some member schools feel they need the Covid-19 indemnity forms, although she cannot speak on behalf of the association.

She further said every school must take the responsibility for all safety precautions to be in place all the time.

"Our pupils' health, together with their optimal education, is our main concern. Since this matter arose, we as school (Windhoek Gymnasium) management agreed that we will not let our parents sign indemnity forms, as a parent could feel, like it came out at other schools, that the school does not want to take responsibility and is just protecting themselves to not be sued if a child contracts Covid-19 at their school," she stated.

The managing director further added that the stance of her school is that it will work hard to ensure all preventive measures are in place, and should a pupil contract Covid-19, it shall not be as a result of health protocols not being in place.

"If a school has the required protocols in place, they should not need indemnity forms. But this is for every school to decide for themselves, depending on what their management's opinion is on the matter," she said.

Meanwhile, St George's Diocesan School and St Paul's College in Windhoek told The Namibian last month that their pupils would sign Covid-19 indemnity forms.

The government has waived Covid-19 indemnity forms at public schools, with education executive director Sanet Steenkamp telling The Namibian the ministry has not given a directive for public schools to force parents to sign Covid-19 indemnity forms, despite some private schools making it mandatory.

Steenkamp, however, emphasised that education institutions have a duty of care towards pupils and employees, saying an indemnity form cannot absolve a school that was negligent and failed to honour its legal obligations.

The government also emphasised that schools should simply adhere to the preventive measures against Covid-19.

"We have no directive in that regard. Our aim is to ensure that all our schools meet the standards compliance lists," she said.

- [email protected]