Namibia: Amunyela Comes to Nujoma's Defence

6 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Landless People's Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi and his deputy Henny Seibeb are poking the dragon by labelling founding president Sam Nujoma a thug and loser in the National Assembly last week.

This is according to businessman Desmond Amunyela, who says Swartbooi and Seibeb's utterances were unprovoked.

He says the two leaders have entered an arena of which the rules of engagement differ from that of parliamentary immunity.

"They are disturbing dangerous bees. For some of us this is personal and no longer politics. I can't see how we will sit back and watch this kind [of] sh*t being thrown around in the name of parliament," Amunyela told The Namibian over the weekend.

Referring to Nujoma as "tatekulu", Amunyela says the statesman has retired and deserves respect.

"This is a man who has sacrificed his entire life for us to be recognised among the community of men," he says.

Amunyela says the two opposition leaders are novices to the political game and will not succeed politically.

"They are better advised to confine themselves to intellectual debates and polished English. Tatekulu will not be subjected to these undeserving insults from political novices with misplaced anger and inferiority complexes," Amunyela says.

Sade Gawanas, national LPM spokesperson, says the party crossed no line.

"We said the book which people so rightfully quote left, right and centre, 'Where Others Wavered', is a big, fat lie. It has distorted history to make him [Nujoma] seem like the founding God of this great nation," she says.

"It is the Swapo Party that has condemned this nation to hunger, poverty, economic mismangagement, thievery, unemployment, gender-based violence, violence within homes and social injustices. We reiterate, Sam Nujoma is not the founding father of this nation. His version of his history is not ours. We do not have to bow down to him, he is not our God. And we are unapologetic about it," she says.

Nujoma also created tribalism in the country, Gawanas says.

"Desmond [Amunyela] benefited from that process. If they want to fight physically, we are ready for war. We are citizens too, but we've been reduced to third-class paupers . . . We will never be silenced again," she says.

