Namibia: Govt Splashes N$10m On Idle Website

The Namibian government has paid N$9,5 million to a local company that billed the attorney general's office for the design and implementation of a website currently not used.

This evidence is contained in various documents seen by The Namibian last week.

The project was initiated in 2015 when disgraced former minister of justice Sacky Shanghala was the attorney general.

Shanghala allegedly hand-picked a company, Namibia Future Technology CC, to design an advanced website for his office. The company is headed by Nasimane Kalumbu as director of operations.

It is understood the executive director of justice, Issaskar Ndjoze, was in the dark about the project.

The matter, sources say, only came to the attention of Ndjoze when a payment was settled in 2018.

The agreement was entered into on 24 July 2015.

Part of the documents are invoices revealing a payment of N$3 million in August 2015 - barely a month after the deal was sealed.

Further evidence shows a payment of N$2,9 million on 23 December 2015.

Invoices indicate Chris Nghaamwa, chief legal adviser in the attorney general's office, signed it off for payment on 14 December 2015.

Records at the Ministry of Finance leaked to The Namibian show a payment of N$1,2 million processed in March 2019, and another payment of N$1,2 million processed in March this year, to NFT.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Justice's former acting permanent secretary, Rolanda van Wyk, while the ministry's director of central administration, Marian Groenemeyer, recommended the payments.

Festus Weyulu, a senior legal officer in the attorney general's office, signed the deal as a witness. Sources say Weyulu fronts as Shanghala's business partner and close associate.

"The total value of the service is N$9 514 489,59 - VAT inclusive. Payment to the consultant will be done in the following stages: Upon approval of the work chart and signing of the performance certificate by the client, 35% of the contract value has to be made payable to the consultant.

"Upon completion of phase 1 and 2 of the proposal and signing of the performance certificate by the client, 35% of the total contract value has to be made payable to the consultant.

"Upon completion of phase 3 of the proposal and signing of the performance certificate by the client, 30% of the remaining total contract value has to be made payable to the consultant," the contract's payment terms read.

The contract further states that NFT's services to the attorney general's office was to carry out "Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) completion and implementation of phase 3, delivery of iMac computers and completion and launching of a website".

According to Google, an EDMS is a collection of technologies providing a comprehensive solution for managing the creation, capture, indexing, storage, retrieval and disposition of records and information assets of an organisation.

The website allegedly created by NFT does not exist on the internet.

The current website of the attorney general's office forms part of government portals created by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The OPM is in charge of guiding and implementing the information and communications technology strategy for all government agencies.

Erastus Amutenya, deputy executive director of public service, information and technology management at the OPM said: "We create, host and manage all government agencies' websites for free. They are not supposed to carry out such projects on their own ... The policy of the government is that such websites must be created and coordinated by the OPM."

'MORE THAN A WEBSITE'

Shanghala served as attorney general of Namibia from 2015 to 2018.

Thereafter, he served as the minister of justice from 8 February 2018 until November 2019 when he was forced to resign in the wake of the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Groenemeyer said she has signed many documents upon instructions.

"I don't remember all details of the agreement because it was a long time ago . . . Speak to Nghaamwa, he is the administrator and has been the responsible person at the attorney general's office. Documents only come here for signatures and payments. I am not involved in all the details," Groenemeyer said.

Weyulu said: "Yes, I remember signing the contract. The website should be on site. I think it was not just a website, but also a document management system and two iMac computers.

"I am no longer working there, so it won't be appropriate to still speak on the matter ..."

Nghaamwa did not respond to questions when contacted for comment. He directed queries to the ministry's spokesperson.

Simon Idipo, senior spokesperson at the Ministry of Justice, said no treasury approval was needed as the engagement was regulated by a contract.

"Due to the nature of the system and the security requirements, this company was vetted by the security agencies.

"The EDMS is a robust system designed to keep record of all documents, agreements signed between Namibia and other countries, and between government offices, ministries and agencies, and information kept by the attorney general's office, and can be remotely accessed by users as it is web-based," he said.

Idipo further said that the scope of the work done and services rendered stretches far beyond the mere design of a website.

Executive director of finance, Ericah Shafudah, said the ministry will launch an investigation into the matter.

"The outcome of the investigation will be actioned accordingly. In the meantime, we have brought the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Justice," she said.

Then minister of finance Calle Schlettwein said his office did not approve a website deal.

"I don't remember approving such costs for a website. I am aware that the Office of the Prime Minister must agree to the outsourcing of these kinds of projects," he said.

DISPUTED COSTS

Local IT experts say no website design or document management system could cost N$9,5 million.

"Website development like that could cost around N$120 000. This is daylight robbery," one expert said.

Another expert employed at the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade said that if licensing and hardware are involved, costs shoot up.

"It can become that much depending on the document management solution that was provided. There could be hardware involved, as well as licensing.

"But it could also have been done for less than N$2 million, if the right strategies were used," the expert said.

MILLION-DOLLAR SYSTEM

In 2014, the ministry entered into a multimillion-dollar agreement with a Chinese software development company called Beijing CS&S-CA Software Technology Ltd.

According to documents seen by The Namibian, the company developed and implemented integrated case management systems at the legal advice and civil litigation directorates at the Office of the Attorney General.

This is not the first time Shanghala has been linked to flagged deals.

He was instrumental in the controversial appointment of UK-based lawyers and payment of N$47 million in 2016.

The lawyers were tasked to counsel the government on genocide reparations.

Anna Uukelo, one of the lawyers, is a former schoolmate of Shanghala, who pocketed N$16,3 million from the deal.

Shanghala also hired Uukelo to be part of the legal team advising the government on the lease and guarantee agreements between Air Namibia and BCI Aircraft Leasing Inc in 2015.

In that deal, Uukelo pocketed N$3,3 million.