Namibia: Mayor Denies Sneaking in and Out of Walvis Bay

The mayor of Mariental, Billy Mensah, has confirmed being self-quarantined at his farm in the Hardap region since last week following a short visit to Walvis Bay, which is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Namibia.

Mensah, however, denies earlier media reports that he allegedly sneaked in and out of Walvis Bay, and said he had an essential service permit to travel.

He says he travelled to and from Walvis Bay via the Maltahöhe gravel road on an essential service permit issued to his business Mensah Abattoir and Butchery to deliver lamb carcasses to a local business.

"I had passed through the police check like any other Namibian, and was cleared to enter Walvis Bay," he says.

Mensah says he adhered to all health protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19 during his short stay of about an hour at Walvis Bay, and equally when he returned home.

"Yes, I did attend a council meeting last Wednesday following my return, but I must stress that I have disclosed to the meeting I had been to Walvis Bay," he says.

He is complying with an order to self-quarantine, he says.

Mensah, however, is questioning why he is treated differently to other essential service workers, who are not subjected to self-quarantine despite travelling to and from Walvis Bay daily.

"It is a bit unfair to me ... I felt like my freedom has been taken away from me," he says.