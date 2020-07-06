Namibia: Verdict Next Step in Murder, Rape Trial

Two men charged with having raped and murdered a teenage girl in Windhoek in March 2013 are due to receive the verdict in their trial on 23 October.

The two charged men, Ruben Fritz (25) and Dimitri Narimab (33), should both be found guilty, state advocate Ethel Ndlovu argued when judge Boas Usiku heard closing arguments in their trial in the Windhoek High Court on Friday.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, representing Narimab, argued that the prosecution had no evidence to link Narimab to the crimes of which he is accused, while Fritz's defence lawyer, Hassan Engelbrecht, argued that it could not be ruled out that consensual intercourse had taken place between Fritz and the murdered Melody Alwina Uri-≠khos before she was killed.

Fritz and Narimab have been standing trial in connection with the killing of Uri-≠khos (18), whose naked body was found on a hillside east of Shandumbala in Katutura, Windhoek, on 1 April 2013.

Both of them denied guilt on a charge of murder, two counts of rape, a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice when their trial began in February 2017.

The state is alleging that Uri-≠khos spent the evening of 28 March 2013 in the company of Fritz and Narimab, visiting shebeens in the Shandumbala area. During the late hours of the night, Fritz and Narimab allegedly took her to a bushy area between Shandumbala and the Western Bypass road, where they raped and killed her, the state is charging.

Narimab was found not guilty after the end of the state's case in the trial in March 2017, but his discharge was overturned by the Supreme Court in May last year.

In her address to the judge, Ndlovu noted that the court heard testimony that Fritz had told his mother he had killed a girl named Melody. He also took a police officer to the scene where Uri-≠khos' body lay, and admitted to another police officer that he had raped and murdered Uri-≠khos, killing her by first strangling her and then throwing a large rock onto her head, Ndlovu recounted some of the evidence heard during the trial.

She also noted that there was evidence that semen matching Fritz's DNA was found in Uri-≠khos' private parts.

Fritz did not testify in his own defence during the trial. His decision to remain silent in the face of the evidence incriminating him was as good as an admission of guilt, Ndlovu remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The court also heard that Fritz and Narimab sold Uri-≠khos' cellphone for N$20 after she had been killed. On this evidence, Ndlovu argued that it proved that Narimab had been an accessory after the fact to the crimes of murder, rape and robbery or theft.

Siyomunji disagreed, and argued it was Fritz and not Narimab who handled and sold Uri-≠khos' cellphone. The state had no evidence to link Narimab to the crimes, he also argued.

Engelbrecht remarked that the alleged admissions made by Fritz were not recorded in writing. He argued that the state primarily had circumstantial evidence to support its case, and also argued that, since Fritz and Uri-≠khos were friends, a possibility that they had consensual intercourse could not be ruled out.

Fritz has been kept in custody since his arrest at the start of April 2013. Narimab was released when the judge discharged him at the end of the state's case.