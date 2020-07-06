Namibia: Kandjeke Not Moved By Spy Claims

Auditor general Junias Kandjeke says he will defend the adverse findings contained in his report on the accounts of the Ministry of Defence despite allegations that his office attempted to spy on the Namibian Defence Force.

Minister of defence Peter Hafeni Vilho last week in the National Assembly accused the office of the auditor general of "daylight espionage" after it tried to audit and publish confidential information about the performance of certain NDF military equipment in public under the guise of accountability and transparency.

Vilho said publishing such information in public was a threat to national security.

Kandjeke yesterday said he has the authority through the Constitution to audit all state institutions, including the security apparatus.

"If they don't want me to stop auditing [the defence ministry], they must change the Constitution. I will continue doing my work and I still stick to my report," Kandjeke said.

The auditor general's report, which was submitted to parliament last week, raised a number of concerns about the defence ministry's management of state funds.

The report cited several discrepancies relating to outstanding commitments, bursaries and study assistance, and about N$5 million spent on the procurement of small arms and ammunition among other things.

The auditors general reported that the ministry had also barred them from gaining access to some military bases to audit military equipment and over N$500 million spent during the year under review.

The defence ministry received an adverse audit opinion as a result of these findings.

Vilho said the restrictions on access to military bases was imposed because the auditors wanted to conduct an inspection on the K-8 jet aircraft and gather information on the fighting capabilities of other military equipment.

"It was at this point we became concerned and suspicious about the intentions of the auditors ... this amounted to daylight espionage.

"We tried to explain to our colleagues [auditors] that putting up such information in the public domain is a threat to national security. Unfortunately, we won't compromise on that. We would rather have an adverse opinion than release such information," Vilho said.

According to him, information regarding the performance of defence equipment can only be shared with the Cabinet committee on defence and security.

He said the auditor's report misrepresented the facts and contains "egregious and arbitrariness (sic) mistakes".

He said although his ministry had explained some of the issues raised in the report, the auditors had ignored such.

"The decision of the auditors to link the inability to audit the N$500 million under operational equipment, machinery and plants to the restriction of access to facilities, is a red herring. It is designed to deflect from the real issues for reasons only known to themselves," Vilho said.

He said the auditors were furnished with over N$400 million worth of invoices from a total of N$506 million being probed.

To him, the auditor's report holds a message to imply the defence force has wasted more than N$500 million and "they don't even want it to be audited".

"The auditors have issued a misleading statement to the frustration of their objectives to access classified information which has been forfeited. Everything we procure is delivered and consumed in the base," he said.

SECURITY THREAT

The minister said the attempt by the auditors to gain access to military bases and to publish performance information on defence equipment points to similar examples in which "civilian institutions" had been used to probe for confidential information about the NDF.

Such instances, Vilho said, include the Ministry of Finance, the ombudsman, the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Department of Civil Aviation under the Ministry of Works and Transport, and Namport.

"When we say we have security issues, we are not lying," Vilho said.

He urged representatives of all government offices, ministries and agencies to familiarise themselves with the Defence Act "to avoid possible prosecution".

ROTTEN TO THE CORE

RDP parliamentarian Mike Kavekotora, who previously chaired the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts, yesterday said the issue arising from the auditor's report must be seriously interrogated.

Kavekotora said the ministry had no powers to refuse an audit.

According to him, the fact that the ministry had to ask the president to be excluded from the audit, shows they have not complied with regulations.

Kavekotora said allegations of spying and of being a "threat to national security" was nothing more than a smokescreen to hide maladministration and misappropriation of state resources.

"The auditors have the power to conduct any kind of audit assigned to them ... That ministry is a rotten ministry to the core," he said.

He said he would subpoena the minister to appear before the standing committee on public accounts once it is set up by parliament.