Namibia: Fees Claim Setback for Law Firm

LAWYER Elias Shikongo says a ruling given in the Windhoek High Court on Friday does not absolve a Chinese-owned company that lost a multibillion-dollar contract to upgrade Hosea Kutako International Airport from having to pay his law firm for its legal services.

Shikongo told The Namibian yesterday that his law firm, Shikongo Law Chambers, will continue with an effort to get the Chinese state-owned company Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group to pay the firm for legal services it provided to the company.

He indicated that his firm will continue with legal action against the Chinese company once it had dealt with "technical issues raised" in response to a claim for the payment of N$3,1 million that Shikongo Law Chambers lodged against Anhui in the Windhoek High Court.

The "technical issues" raised in response to his firm's claim prevented a ruling on the merits of its case from being made, Shikongo said, adding that the merits "cannot be disputed".

Shikongo made the comments in the wake of a ruling, delivered in the High Court on Friday, in which judge Herman Oosthuizen struck Shikongo Law Chambers' claim against Anhui.

In the ruling, judge Oosthuizen concluded that the firm's claim against Anhui did not disclose a cause of action, as the agreement on which the firm relied for its claim provided that legal fees were to be paid to the law firm Tjombe-Elago Incorporated only if a legal challenge against the cancellation of the airport contract was successful.

The airport upgrade contract was initially awarded to Anhui, but cancelled by president Hage Geingob in December 2015. Anhui then sued the government in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to have the cancellation of the contract set aside.

In a fees agreement signed by lawyer Petrus Elago and a representative of Anhui in April 2016, it was agreed that the company would pay 1,5% of the airport upgrade project contract price - then about N$7 billion - to an account designated by Tjombe-Elago Inc if a contract for the project was successfully signed.

Shikongo Law Chambers claimed it was representing Anhui together with Elago, but did not receive its share of the N$6,3 in legal fees that Elago billed the company for.

In terms of the contingency agreement concluded between Elago and Anhui, the company would have had to pay N$105 million to a designated account if its legal challenge against the cancellation of the airport upgrade contract succeeded.

In his ruling, judge Oosthuizen noted that the signed agreement also stated that if the legal challenge was not successful, Anhui would pay only for actual payments made by Tjombe-Elago, travel expenses, administrative expenses "and other fees actually incurred during the impending litigation".

That did not include the legal or professional fees of Anhui's instructing lawyers, Tjombe-Elago, judge Oosthuizen found.

"Being a contingency agreement, instructing counsel is only entitled to his/its legal fees if successful. Instructing counsel is not entitled to its legal fees if unsuccessful," he stated.

The judge also said that, since he made a finding on the meaning of the words "other fees" in the agreement, it was not necessary for him to make a decision on the legality of the contingency agreement.