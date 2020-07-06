Western Sahara: EU Does Not Recognize Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Brussels — The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, affirmed that the EU's position on Western Sahara is guided by UN Security Council resolutions and considers that Western Sahara is a non-self-governing territory, whose final status will be determined by the results of the UN-led processes, which the EU fully supports.

Borrell's statement was made on Friday in response to a question from the Spanish MEP, Miguel Urban Crespo, of the Unified European Left political group (GUE / NGL), on the indication of the origin of food products imported into the EU from Western Sahara.

On the labeling of food products imported from Western Sahara, Mr. Borrell stressed that all food products, imported to be placed on the EU market, must comply with the relevant legislation, including the obligation to provide precise information on the origin or provenance of these products.

He also indicated that the competent authorities of the member states have the main responsibility to ensure that the acquis communautaire is fully respected, as regards the placing on the market of foodstuffs and the indication of related information for consumers.