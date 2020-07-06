South Africa: 104-Year-Old Woman Now Has a Choice of Toilets

Following our report, Elisa Khumalo now has two toilets: one from government, one donated by a private company

Following our report two weeks ago about how Elisa Khumalo, who is 104-years-old, had to go to the toilet in the open, two toilets have now been built for her.

Khumalo who lives in Mndozo village in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, used to have to relieve herself in a roofless pit latrine with broken walls.

Hearing of her plight, Amalooloo Toilets got in touch with Ward 7 Councillor Bawinile Khumalo, who said she had the issue sorted. A toilet for Gogo Khumalo was built on the councillor's instruction on Monday 29 June.

On Thursday 2 July, Amalooloo arrived and built two more toilets, another for Khumalo and one for her neighbour, Muziwendoda Zungu, who is 69 and still on a waiting list for a toilet.

The lane to Khumalo's new toilet has been paved with concrete tiles for comfortable access. It has basins inside and out, a rainwater tank and a solar-powered light.

"May God bless you all and your company for helping the needy," Nokuthula Khumalo, Khumalo's daughter-in-law, told Amalooloo project manager Petrus Bambo.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.