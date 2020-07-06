Gambia: UDP Shoves Away Sonko, 2 Councilors

Chairman Sheriff Sonko of Brikama Area Council has been expelled by the United Democratic Party (UDP) - the party that elected him as chairman of Gambia's biggest area council.

Two councilors, Bilal Faal of Wellingara Ward and Momodou Bojang of Sanyang Ward have both been equally expelled from the said party effective 29 June 2020 by the Central Committee of the UDP.

The notification of the expulsion per a letter written to the Independent Electoral Committee (IEC) and copied to the CEO of the Brikama Area Council by Central Committee of the UDP, indicates that the aforementioned ceased to be members of the council effective 29 June 2020

Their expulsion is in accordance with section 19(1) paragraph (g) of the Local Government Act 2002 (local government amendment act 2015).

Reacting to the expulsion, Almamy Taal, the UDP's spokesman said that to be a member of a party or stay in a party is not a compulsion.

"This is what democracy is all about. We have come to terms and realised that this guy (Sheriffo Sonko) and the values of the party are not the same. So really I cannot understand why his view of things or his version of things is given any more importance than a political party."

He added that if one person is going against the common good, or the common position, nobody should give that guy credence or listen to him.

"It's just one person and like I said this is a voluntary organisation. The only thing that Mr. Sonko is interested in is to continue being chairman of the West Coast Region. And this was not even our intent or our purpose. How many NAMs have we removed from our party and they're still in parliament."

