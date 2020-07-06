Gambia: PS Mendy Challenges Gambians to Support Basic Education

Permanent secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) has called on Gambians to support basic education especially in this trying time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Louis Moses Mendy was speaking on Friday at a Bantaba forum organised by the ministry in partnership with its stakeholders to inform the public about the state of preparedness for the upcoming grade 9 examinations across the sixth education regions in the country.

He challenged Gambians, especially the parents to continue supporting basic education, adding that his ministry did its efforts to provide Covid-19 basic needs for each student in grade 9, teachers and others.

"I am calling on all Gambians and non-Gambians in the country to do whatever they can in order to defeat Covid-19 crises in our schools and make a year of academic success in both our internal and external examinations ahead," he said.

Mr Mendy thanked the Ministry of Health, Regional Education Directors, ministry's stakeholders, teachers and school authorities for supporting his sector for safe reopening of grade 9 classes.

According to him, in addition to MoH and WHO guidelines on Covid-19, MoBSE has partnered with school authorities to develop set of guidelines for teachers and students during school contact hours.

"We are satisfied with the progress going on in schools especially at Kanifing Upper Basic School. They came up with their own Covid-19 guidelines which is worthy of commendation."

Director of Health Promotion at the MoH, Modou Njie assured MoBSE that his ministry will continue to closely monitor the implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines in schools.

He expressed satisfaction with the way school authorities are observing the Covid-19 guidelines in their institutions, urging them to continue the good work as they are complementing the efforts of MoBSE.

Mr Njie also appealed to public, private organisations and individuals to come forward and give support to school authorities within their environment with Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipment.

By Lamin B. Darboe

Information Officer, MoBSE

