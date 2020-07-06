Gambia Gets 2 New COVID-19 Cases

6 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed two new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 57 in The Gambia.

One of the new cases (56) is a hitherto probable case who is epi-link to confirmed case 49 who was a travel companion from Senegal. Health officials say that case 57 tested negative for covid-19 at the commencement of his quarantine period.

"All but two of the laboratory results received returned negative for covid-19, while 117 persons were newly taken into quarantine, six new people have been discharged (2 transferred to the treatment center)," says the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry's update, the newly quarantine include six high-risk contacts linked to cases 46 and 52, noting that 109 people of the newly quarantined are the new arrivals into the country by a SN Brussels flight.

The ministry added that the remaining two are individuals who were picked from different locations on account of recently coming from countries where local transmission is ongoing.

The Gambia currently has 464 people under quarantine, 28 active and 5 probable cases.

