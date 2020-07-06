Gambia: Fsqa Acts Against Distribution of Delta Canned Drink

6 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Press Release :The Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) has received numerous concerns over a fruit canned drink (DELTA) with a misleading label and fraudulent act.

Even though the concerned canned drink is not expired, this is still a gross violation of the Food Safety & Quality Act 2011 (Section 42) and has therefore prompted us to take the following actions:

We have identified the supplier responsible for this act.

A mandatory product recall has been initiated to recover all the products supplied so far for destruction and disposal.

FSQA food Inspectors and personnel have been dispatched to confiscate any of the products found in shops, supermarkets and warehouses all over the country.

Steps to prosecute the supplier has been initiated by the Authority.

The general public is hereby reassured that FSQA will do everything at our disposal to ensure that the food manufactured, processed, packaged, distributed, sold and consumed in The Gambia is safe and of good quality to the public.

