Nigeria: Pillars Resume As Clubs Wait for Decision On League Cancellation

Kano Pillars football club have recalled their players to Kano as they await the final decision from the League Management Company, LMC, on the fate of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, season.

The Technical Adviser of the club, Coach Ibrahim Musa told Daily Trust that almost all the players arrived the city of Kano yesterday for a meeting that is billed to hold today between the club and officials of the Kano State Ministry of sports.

He said the main reason for recalling the players is to hold the crucial meeting which according to him is to thrash out some pending issues between the club and the ministry.

Musa also said training is not going to commence immediately as he explained that the club will first of all seek approval from the Nigeria Football Federation and also put in place all the required safety measures in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic before training will begin.

"Our camp re-opens tomorrow (today) but we are not going to start training right away. The players are called back because we have a very important meeting to attend with the sports commissioner and other top officials of the ministry.

"We want to put our house in order pending the final decision from the League Management Company on the current season.

"It is said he who does not prepare, prepares to fail so we don't want to be caught napping. But like I said we would meet and then start the process for resumption.

"In view of the existing order from the NFF concerning on-field football activities, we would have to get approval from the federation before we resume training," he said.

Meanwhile, other clubs in the NPFL are also waiting on the LMC for final decision on the 2019/2020 season.

It will be recalled that 17 of the 20 NPFL clubs recently voted to end the season using the Points Per Game Mechanism.

However, the crisis generated by the decision led to another meeting which the NFF convened with all the critical stakeholders in attendance.

The NFF and LMC are to brief the Sports Minister Sunday Dare on the decisions taken at the meeting before a final decision would be made.