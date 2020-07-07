Nigeria: NIMET Predicts Thunderstorms, Rains Tuesday to Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Tuesday to Friday across the nation.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja said there were active systems over southern Katsina, Kaduna, northern Jos, northeastern Abuja and western Bauchi axes expected to propagate westward.

The agency said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms are anticipated over the Yelwa axis during the morning hours of Tuesday.

"Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are anticipated over Kaduna, Gombe, Yola, Taraba and Bauchi axis.

"Cloudy skies are expected with prospects of isolated thunderstorms into wee hours of the morning to affect parts of Abuja, Lokoja and Minna axis.

In the afternoon/evening periods, the central cities should experience isolated thunderstorms.

"Cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms are expected over the southwest inland and prospects of rains over Benin, Warri, Lagos, Calabar, Ikom and Port Harcourt during the morning hours," it said.

The agency also forecast most parts of the southern region to experience isolated rain showers during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with prospects of isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of the northwest axis during Wednesday's morning hours.

It envisaged cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms over Kaduna, Maiduguri, Nguru and Kano axis in the afternoon and evening periods.

"Cloudy skies are expected over the central cities in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over the high grounds during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Cloudy conditions are expected over the southern cities with chances of isolated rain showers over Lagos, Uyo and Calabar axis during the morning hours.

"During the afternoon and evening hours, the southern inland and coastal cities are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain showers, "it said.

According to the agency, the north will experience intermittent sunshine during the morning hours of Thursday.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over the region later in the day.

"The central cities are likely to experience cloudy mornings with pockets of thunderstorms expected over the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Cloudy conditions are expected over the southwest inland in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms and rain showers over inland and the coast of the south during the forecast period," it said.

NAN